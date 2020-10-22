A representative of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has explained why the group delayed a vote this month to finalize a moratorium of wild-oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay for five years.
The FWC was slated to give final approval this month to a plan to ban oyster harvesting in the Apalachicola Bay for 5 years to help restore the oyster population.
That vote was delayed to address additional concerns from area residents.
FWC Northwest Regional Director Billy Sermons spoke to the Franklin County commission on Tuesday and said the issues were raised by Gulf County officials who want to know how the moratorium will affect Indian Lagoon.
The Apalachicola Bay reaches from St. George Sound in Franklin County to Indian Lagoon in Gulf County and Sermons said at the 11th hour and “much to their chagrin” some Gulf County officials stopped the vote with concerns about Indian Lagoon which makes up less than 1 percent of the Apalachicola Bay system.
They are concerned as to whether the moratorium would stop recreational hand-harvest of oysters in that area – the FWC is currently working with them on that issue.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said he hopes the FWC doesn't approve a recreational harvest in Indian Lagoon and not in the rest of the Bay because that would be very unfair to Franklin County residents.
Commissioners also asked for regular updates in the bay status that they can share with their constituents.
Sermons said the FWC is fully committed to the Apalachicola Bay and the Oyster industry and plan to approve the moratorium either in December or February.
In the meantime there is an executive order in effect that means the moratorium is in effect and will remain in effect until the final vote is taken.
The moratorium is an effort to help restore the wild oyster population in the Bay.
The rule also prohibits the possession of oyster tongs or other oyster harvesting equipment on the water.
The rule does not affect perpetual leases or aquaculture.
No comments:
Post a Comment