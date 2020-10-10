Saturday, October 10, 2020

Apalachicola Mainstreet Presenting our Online Silent Auction!

Presenting an Online Silent Auction! 


We're proud to present our first online silent auction. Please click the link below to view the items up for bid. Some of the featured items include:

  One Week’s Beachfront Vacation Rental on St. George Island

  2 night stay at The Majestic Jewel in historic Apalachicola  

  Custom Art from Joyce Estes Gallery

  Rascal Flatts Autographed Guitar

  Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler

    To view and bid on these fabulous auction items, please visit the link below.

  Bidding will end at 8 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Click Here to Enter the Silent Auction!

Proceeds Will Support the Moses Roper Exhibit Project


Proceeds from the auction will aid the development of Apalachicola Main Street’s exhibit project dedicated to Moses Roper (1815-1891), who was once a north Florida slave but went on to become a prominent author and lecturer who dedicated his life to abolition. After a daring escape in 1834, Roper walked from Marianna, Florida to Savannah, Georgia where he sailed to New York.

In 1835, he sailed to England where abolitionists paid for his education. Roper then published one of the best-selling slave narratives in history, Narrative of the Adventures and Escape of Moses Roper, from American Slavery and over the next decade lectured over 2,000 times across the British Isles.

The planned exhibit, which may be the first in the nation dedicated to exploring Roper’s life and legacy, will be displayed at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art in February 2021. Funds raised will assist with a digital mapping project that traces the arc of his life and bold journey of survival, a process which includes intensive historical research across several states.

Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. This project reflects our commitment to promoting diverse historical and cultural heritage.

To learn more, visit www.MosesRoperProject.org.

Recent Grant Awards from Florida Humanities and the Duke Energy Foundation


This project would not be possible without the support of two recently awarded grants. We received a Community Project Grant from Florida Humanities. As the non-profit statewide partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Florida Humanities awards federal funds each year to local organizations to create a variety of free, humanities-rich programming to diverse communities across the state. These programs and resources seek to preserve Florida’s diverse history and heritage and to promote civic engagement and community dialogue.
In addition, we were honored to have received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Among the Foundation's funding priorities are supporting projects that strengthen communities through impactful projects that focus on expanding cultural program access for under-served and diverse populations and supporting initiatives involving social justice and racial equity.
These grants will cover the costs of a digital interactive kiosk and the graphic design and production of the exhibit panels.

Exhibit Sponsors


There is still a need to fund the costs associated with intensive historical research, writing, exhibit design, and project coordination that are essential in order to implement this project. One innovative facet of our current research is digitally mapping Roper’s life events to the physical landscape based on the descriptions provided in his narrative paired with period maps and a variety of historical records from multiple locations across several states. The resuting interactive map will be placed on our website, and a printed version of the map will become part of the exhibit.

Thank you to Weems Memorial Hospital, a Premier level exhibit sponsor. This generous contribution supports our ongoing research and exhibit development work.
If you are interested in sponsoring this exhibit, please contact us for more information.

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage. Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks

Florida Main Street logo


