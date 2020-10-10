Franklin CARES Small Business Grant - meetings scheduled for next week

Franklin County received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress designated a portion of funds to local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.
Franklin CARES Small Business Grant offers emergency relief to locally owned small businesses facing serious financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intended purpose of these funds are to provide temporary financial relief to those most impacted. In order to qualify for this grant, businesses MUST have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and be able to provide backup documentation showing the loss.
The intention of this questionnaire is for the Franklin CARES Oversight Committee to determine the need within the small business community. These funds will be a grant to qualifying businesses. An agreement between the County and the qualifying business will be executed prior to the release of any funds. All grant funds received by a business are taxable income.
The County will be holding meetings for businesses to ask questions about this cares act grant program. The meetings will be held early next week at certain times depending on your location within the County. See Below for a list of dates and Times.
Franklin CARES Small Business Assistance
If your business has been impacted by COVID-19, you MAY be eligible to receive assistance through Franklin County’s CARES Business Grant Program.
The Franklin Cares Oversight Committee has scheduled a series of workshops to allow businesses to ask questions about the application process. In order to have an efficient Question & Answer session, we have divided these workshops by regions in the County. (see schedule & login information below). If you are unable to call in for your scheduled regions workshop, at your convenience, feel free to call in at any of the available workshop times.
Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 2pm - Eastpoint and central area of County
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 10am - Apalachicola and western end of County
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 2pm - St. George Island Area
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 10am - Carrabelle and eastern end of County
This meeting is being held via Zoom and all attendees are muted by default. To join via computer or other smart device, use the link on the meeting date and time: https://zoom.us/j/92968829241
If you do not have speakers or a microphone on your computer or prefer to call, you can dial in for audio. Call (929) 205-6099, (301) 715-8592, (312) 626-6799 and enter ID 929 6882 9241
If you would like to speak during the “Question and Answer” portion of the meeting, you have the following options:
Online – select the “raise your hand” icon.
Phone – press *9 to raise your hand, *6 to unmute to submit verbal comments or questions
It would be advantageous to review the Application and General Information documents at the link below prior to the meeting
To obtain program eligibility and download the application, please visit:
Businesses MAY receive up to $10,000 in assistance to sustain business operations.
All Business Grants are subject to the availability of funds
