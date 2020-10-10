SPECIAL MEETING of the Carrabelle City Commission; Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

SPECIAL MEETING
of the Carrabelle City Commission
TUESDAY
October 13, 2020
10:00 A.M.
Place: Carrabelle City Hall Chambers
ITEM: Discussion and possible action regarding
options for filling an upcoming Commission vacancy
to include nominations or special election.
The public is invited to attend.
Agenda Attached.
For Information: 850-697-3618
On October 1, 2020 Carrabelle City Commissioner Keith Walden resigned from his current City Commission seat to be effective at 12 a.m. on November 1, 2020. In addition, Commissioner Walden currently is an uncontested candidate in the upcoming November 3, 2020 election for a 4-year term as City Commissioner.
Carrabelle’s City Charter provides provisions for filling a “vacancy in office” whether the vacancy is caused by death, resignation, or even removal from office. The City Charter also provides procedures for filling a “vacancy in candidacy” for these same reasons. After a thorough review of these provisions and options by the City Attorney and Staff, they have scheduled a Special City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to be held in person in the Carrabelle City Hall Chambers. At that time the Commission will take up discussion and possible action regarding options to fill the upcoming vacancy to include nominations or special election. The public is invited to attend. I am working to find someone to broadcast this meeting via Facebook live real-time video.
Be Safe. Be Informed. Be Responsible.
Sincerely,
Brenda La Paz, Mayor
City of Carrabelle
10-13-20 Special Meeting (003) by manager2738 on Scribd
No comments:
Post a Comment