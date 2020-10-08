Apalachicola National Forest reopens Wright Lake Campground after Hurricane Michael 

Bristol, FL, October 8, 2020--For Immediate Release. The Apalachicola National Forest is pleased to announce that the Wright Lake Campground will be reopening on Sunday, October 11, 2020. In addition, repairs have been completed on all vault toilets, and they will reopen on October 13. Leon Sink continues to have post-hurricane repairs.
In 2018 the Wright Lake Campground was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael - the first Category 5 hurricane to strike the contiguous United States. The entire water system at the campground was damaged and assessments and repairs have been ongoing. As of now, a new pumping system and replacement of tables and grills have happened.
Wright Lake Is a scenic lakefront recreation area that offers a wide host of amenities and activities for campers and day-use. There are 18 campsites that are available through Recreation.gov and all day-use activities are free. There are also walk-up/reservable sites for camping. There is a campground host available on-site. You can fish, hike, view wildlife, or have a picnic. We look forward to seeing you there.
