Three people died in a two car accident at the county line between Franklin and Gulf Counties on Thursday.
The fatalities include a 67 year old man from Apalachicola, a 64 year old man from Port St. Joe and a 61 year old man from Tacoma, Washington.
According to the highway patrol, the three men were traveling in a sedan west on Highway 98 at about 11:30 in the morning when the car had a blowout.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the eastbound lane where it collided with a van.
The van's driver, a 64 year old man from Port ST. Joe was seriously injured in the accident.
Highway 98 between Apalachicola and Port St. Joe was closed for a number of hours after the accident and traffic was diverted through Cape San Blas.
