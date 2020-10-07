Florida's attorney general has unveiled a new statewide number for citizens to anonymously report crime tips.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said that anyone can report tips about a crime from anywhere in the state by dialing **TIPS – that's (8477)
Previously, each of Florida's 27 regional Crime Stoppers used separate local phone numbers.
Dialing the new number from any cellphone in the state will automatically route the caller to the Crime Stoppers in the region where the call is generated.
Moody called it "the first of its kind in the nation.” adding that the streamlined, easy-to-remember number will present Floridians greater opportunities to anonymously report on crimes statewide, no matter their location.
