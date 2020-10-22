Thursday, October 22, 2020

Final Hours! Our Online Silent Auction Ends Tonight!

Read on for more information on the available items.


Place Your Bid On A Weeklong Stay at a Gorgeous

Beachfront Home on St. George Island!

Rental Date(s): Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12, 2020 

This Cape Cod-style cottage located in the St. George Plantation Community welcomes you the moment you walk in...The hardwood floors and the natural light from the large windows, beamed ceilings, the comfortable furnishings, and carefully planned kitchen all make you exhale and simply relax...

Be prepared to enjoy your view - from the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, from the open deck, or from the screened porch. 

There you are...beachfront, the Gulf of Mexico, the pelicans, the shrimp boats, the sandpipers, and the occasional beachcomber...Walk straight out your personal boardwalk to put those toes in the sand. Complimentary beach chairs are available.

More photos of this beautiful beachfront property are available on the auction site.
Featured Item: Rascal Flatts Autographed Guitar!

Since their debut in 2000, Rascal Flatts helped shape country music's new millennium sound with their three-part harmonies and pop-leaning melodies. Chart hits, Platinum-selling albums and a number of awards wins and nominations place them among the genre's most successful bands. 

After 20 years together, Rascal Flatts announced in January that they would be stepping out of the spotlight after a farewell tour (now canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic) and a year of celebrating their two decades as a band. 

A greatest hits album was just released on October 2nd as part of their farewell celebration and features 13 of their No.1 songs and seven other fan favorites.

Don't miss out on a chance to own this handmade "Morgan Monroe" acoustic guitar!  We may not ever see this trio on the stage together again...

* Note: Shipping is not available on this item - local pickup only
Featured Item: Blue Shark Vodka Collector Bottle

This Blue Shark Vodka collector's bottle is the result of a partnership with conservation artist Wyland, a world-renowned painter, sculptor, and photographer. Wyland created an original oil painting that has been digitally reproduced, printed and placed on 750mL collector bottles. Read more about the project here.
Check out these other fabulous items up for bid!


2-night stay at The Majestic Jewel in historic Apalachicola 
Custom Art from Joyce Estes Gallery
Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler from Apalach Outfitters
Harmony Bath & Body Basket 
"Ice Pink" YETI 26-oz Rambler from Dolce Vita
(The Handcrafted Blu Nomad Block Print Quilt from Bee Inspired Too has been purchased under the "Buy it Now" option and is no longer available).
But don't wait!

Proceeds Will Support the Moses Roper Exhibit Project

Journey to Freedom: From North Florida Slave to Prominent Abolitionist


Proceeds from the auction will aid the development of Apalachicola Main Street’s exhibit project dedicated to Moses Roper (1815-1891), a survivor of U.S. slavery who dedicated his life to abolition as a freedom fighter, lecturer, and author of one of the best selling slave narratives in history. After a daring escape in 1834, Roper travelled 500 miles on  foot (click here to read more).

Thank You to Everyone Who Contributed Items to this Fundraising Auction!

Your Generosity is Very Much Appreciated.

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage. 
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.

Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks

Florida Main Street logo


A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from The Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State. 
1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. License # CH44897.




