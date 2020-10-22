Gulf County has been awarded over 615 thousand dollars to help provide infrastructure improvements to serve Costin Airport and Cessna Drive for increased manufacturing.
This money will help pay for infrastructure improvements including road paving and the installation of wastewater and electrical services needed for the operation of a new hangar at Costin Airport.
It will also support the growth of other developable property to support advanced manufacturing, including a major manufacturer of manned and unmanned aircraft and other businesses that will diversify and strengthen Gulf County’s economy in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Hurricane Michael devastated Gulf County in 2018.
Recovery from Michael has impacted the county’s ability to provide the infrastructure needed to support economic development.
The money will be matched with nearly 158 thousand dollars in local investment and is expected to create 71 jobs and spur $5.2 million in private investment.
The grant was made through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
No comments:
Post a Comment