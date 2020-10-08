Franklin County Commissioner this week signed off on a 5000 dollar grant for the local CERT program.
C. E. R. T, stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
The program offers training classes throughout the year.
You can find out more about the program at franklinemergencymanagement.com
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/franklin-county-cert/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment