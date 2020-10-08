The Small Business Administration has disaster assistance for Businesses and Residents affected by Hurricane Sally.
The assistance is available to counties from Gulf County west to Pensacola.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations including Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate.
Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.2 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.
People can apply online at the SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/.
