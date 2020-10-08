Franklin County is applying for $200,000 from the Department of Environmental Protection to design a beach along Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
If the money is approved by the legislature next year, it will help fund beach and offshore surveys, revised design, permitting, easements, the establishment of an Erosion Control Line, and bidding phase services.
The beach project is proposed to be 1.1 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.
Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.
The county is also proposing a 100 car parking lot and a bathroom at the old KOA
The project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison that is subject to storm damage.
Even if the county is approved for the 200 thousand dollar grant it could still be years before beach construction begins as that project will cost an estimated $10 million dollars and that funding is not yet available.
