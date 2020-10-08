Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting for Crawfordville Chiropractic Clinic
I am a Chiropractor, Dr. Anna Batten-Lange. I am the new Director and Owner of Crawfordville Chiropractic Clinic (Dr. Treichel’s Practice). My family and I have lived in Crawfordville for 7 years. I previously practiced in Tallahassee and prior to that I was in private practice with my husband for 15 years in Tarpon Springs, Florida. I attended Life University in Marietta, Georgia. That was during the 1996 Olympics. The University provided the Olympic Athletes practice sessions on the school’s track and field while our Doctors treated the athletes with Chiropractic. Such a great time to be among all of the Olympic Athletes. We had many wonderful guest speakers on health and wellness while at Life University. I was raised in Michigan by two loving parents and two older siblings. I suffered debilitating migraine headaches as a teen. I met a chiropractor at age 18 and they told me the benefits of chiropractic care. It wasn’t until several months later I inadvertently slept wrong under a ceiling fan. When I woke up, I couldn’t turn my neck. I reached out to the chiropractor that I had just previously met. The clinic was closed that day. To my surprise and relief, they had me meet them at their Barn. Yep, my first adjustment was in a barn. I couldn’t believe the range of motion I had after my first adjustment. I felt like I could turn my head like an owl. My muscles were still sore, but I could think again and move. Four more months had passed and I woke up with a migraine. I couldn’t believe it! I forgot I even had headaches for 4 months of my life. I reached back out to the chiropractor and asked, “How did that adjustment get rid of my headaches?” They explained the nervous system and how a bone out of place can cause nerve interference and can pull and tug at ligaments and tendons. This can lead to symptoms such as headaches. I continued with chiropractic care and now I live Migraine Free! I was so excited about the relief that I decided to study Chiropractic. After a few years of classes and clinicals I became a Chiropractor. Now I am able to help others with similar struggles using this knowledge of Chiropractic. After College, my Army Veteran husband and I participated in several Chiropractic Medical Missions’ trips to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Palau. My passion for Chiropractic, Natural Healing and Rehabilitation is my way of life. With the world’s Opioid Crisis; this is NO greater time to find other ways to aid in your healing from pain and trauma. My husband, Leif, and I have 2 children. Kaden is 17 and Jonah is 15. They are soccer players for Wakulla High School. So, you will see us in the concessions or on gate duty while cheering for the boys. Our boys are avid free divers and fisherman so you will catch us out on the water frequently. We love to garden, forage and live off the land. We are principled in Diet, Exercise and Proper Sleep. We try to keep a Positive Mental Attitude and we Especially strive to keep our Nervous Systems Healthy and free from interference by using Chiropractic Care. A healthy Nervous System is A key component to health. Honestly, this profession chose me. I am so blessed to help your body help itself naturally. I look forward to sharing these concepts and serving you with the best Chiropractic Care I can offer. I was just voted “BEST CHIROPRACTOR” for The Wakulla News; Reader’s Choice Awards. What a warm welcoming to Wakulla. It is an honor and a privilege so serve our community. Yours In Health, Dr. Anna Batten-Lange. Please call 850-926-1227 to schedule your appointment today!
The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA) will be holding a series of virtual meetings to receive input on the long range transportation plan known as the Connections 2045 Regional Mobility Plan or RMP. The RMP includes projects related to roadway, bike and pedestrian, intersections as well as Intelligent Transportation Systems. The CRTPA is entering the final stages of the plan which is referred to as the “Cost Feasible Plan”. This plan specifically identifies projects that the CRTPA will be developing over the next 20 years with emphasis on projects within the next 10 year period. The previously mentioned virtual meetings are to present, take any comments, or answer any questions regarding the Cost Feasible Plan. Attached is a flyer with information regarding the meetings and links to find additional materials.
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: October 1, 2020
FSU Credit Union Announces Merger with GPCE Credit Union Merger creates $300 million credit union, serving nearly 30,000 members throughout Northwest Florida
Tallahassee, FL – Tallahassee-based Florida State University (FSU) Credit Union is pleased to announce its expansion to Pensacola and Panama City through a merger with Pensacola-based Gulf Power Company Employees (GPCE) Credit Union. The merger is effective October 1, 2020, after final vote tallies showed a 96% member vote affirming the merger. The combined institution now holds nearly $300 million in assets and serves nearly 30,000 members. “This partnership will bring a brighter financial future to FSU Credit Union members while also allowing us to grow our footprint in Northwest Florida as we expand our services in the Pensacola and Panama City communities,” said Chuck Adcock, President/CEO of FSU Credit Union. “The Board and Management of GPCE Credit Union are excited to become a division of FSU Credit Union,” said Anita Cooper, former President/CEO of GPCE Credit Union, now Senior Vice-President of Northwest Operations for FSU Credit Union. “We are happy to continue to serve our members while also providing additional opportunities for them through expanded products and services and new technology.” Two GPCE Credit Union branches are located in Pensacola, Fla., and one in Panama City, Fla. Membership of GPCE Credit Union was previously limited to individuals affiliated with Gulf Power Company or NextEra Energy, which purchased Gulf Power Company in 2018. Membership of FSU Credit Union, with seven branches in Leon, Wakulla, and Jefferson Counties, is open to Florida State University alumni living anywhere in the U.S. and anyone who lives or works in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, or Washington counties. Chuck Adcock will remain the President/CEO of FSU Credit Union and all employees of the GPCE Credit Union are now employees of FSU Credit Union. For more information, contact Jessie Watson at 850-224-4960, ext. 1020. About FSU Credit Union: Florida State University Credit Union, with an asset size of nearly $300 million, has been maximizing members’ financial well-being since 1954. Today, FSU Credit Union serves approximately 30,000 members through seven branch locations in north Florida, providing secure online banking, convenient mobile and online banking, and a complete suite of financial services. Membership with FSU Credit Union is open to Florida State University alumni living anywhere in the U.S. and anyone who lives or works in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, or Washington counties. For more information, visit fsucu.org. ###
CareerSource Capital Region Invites Young Adults Ages 16-24 to Attend the Dynamic Futures Virtual Career Expo on October 15th
Connect with employers looking to fill open positions
Hazardous Waste Day Canceled
Veterans Serving Fellow Veterans
Food Forest Project
A new Wakulla 4-H gardening club will debut this fall. 4-H volunteer Adrean Jellif will be the club leader for a new plant science club focused on how to create “Food Forests.” Wakulla 4-H has partnered with the Wakulla County Public Library to do hands-on gardening in the library garden spaces. Visit the Wakulla 4-H Facebook page or the UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension website https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/4-h/ for information about how to get involved. Please contact 4-H agent Rachel Pienta at 850-926-3931 or r.pienta@ufl.edu.
