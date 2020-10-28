Franklin County is looking for more property to expand the landfill on Highway 65.
Solid Waste Director Fonda Davis said the current space should bu sufficient for 13 more years as long as we don't have any major storms in that time.
If there are big storms the space could be filled much more quickly – in the year after Hurricane Michael the landfill handled 4 times more construction and demolition debris that it would normally see, taking up a huge amount of space.
Fonda said the state owns some land adjacent to the landfill, and Eastpoint Water And Sewer owns property across the street so there are potential expansion sites.
County commissioners agreed that 13 years is not that long of a time, especially when you consider the environmental studies and other steps that will have to be taken, so the commission voted to start the land acquisition process immediately.
No comments:
Post a Comment