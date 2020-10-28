There are now 5 members on the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Board.
Earlier this month Franklin County Commissioners approved a change to the county's zoning ordinance reducing the membership of the P and Z from 9 to 5.
The action was taken to make it easier for the board to get a quorum and actually meet.
With 9 members, it required 5 members to hold a legal meeting and that has been hard to come by, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
By reducing the number of members on the planning and zoning board to 5, only three members are needed to hold a meeting.
Each county commissioner was able to name a member from his district and the entire board approved two alternates.
The smaller P and Z is expected to meet next on November the 10th.
