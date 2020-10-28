Over half of Franklin County voter have already cast a ballot in the November 3rd election and there are still a few days to go in early voting.
Between early voting and mail in voting, 4363 voters have cast a ballot as of late Wednesday afternoon.
That's nearly 51.5 percent of all Franklin County voters.
Early voting will continue through October the 31st from 8:30 - 5:30 daily.
You can early vote at 2 locations -
The Franklin County Supervisor of Elections Office
at 47 Ave F in Apalachicola and the Franklin County Courthouse Annex at 912 NW Ave A in Carrabelle.
And do make sure to vote as the general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent as well as two county commission races.
And if you would like a free ride to the polls, an anonymous donor has made that possible.
Call Segree Line at 850-340-3821 to schedule a ride.
