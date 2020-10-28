Franklin County Commissioners this month adopted an updated wind speed category for risk category 4 buildings in Franklin County.
Risk category 4 buildings are structures designated as essential facilities that can include surgery or emergency treatment facilities, Fire, rescue, ambulance and police stations and emergency vehicle garages. and emergency shelters.
They also include Power-generating stations, buildings containing quantities of highly toxic materials, Aviation control towers, air traffic control centers and emergency aircraft hangars.
The demarcation line for the new category will start in the center of Dog Island and then follow the Carrabelle River and New River to the Liberty County line.
To the east of that line, the new wind speed requirements for the risk category 4 buildings will be 130 miles an hour and to the west it will be 140 miles an hour.
The new wind speed category will take effect on January the 1st.
