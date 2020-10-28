The Apalachicola RiverKeeper is engaged in a project to restore the connection of three slough systems in the Apalachicola and Chipola Rivers.
River sloughs are important in transporting freshwater to floodplains and in controlling the flow of freshwater and nutrients into the river and ultimately into the Apalachicola Bay.
Because of man-made alterations to the river system, some sloughs have filled with sediment.
This project will dredge the sediment and re-establish hydrologic connectivity through East River in Franklin County as well as Spider Cut and Douglas Slough, which are in Gulf County.
That will benefit the River and Bay by restoring some of the natural water flow into the Bay and increasing the amount of water that can flow through the system.
It could even help Tupelo Honey production by providing water to some of the swamps where the Tupelo trees grow.
The group has been awarded a over 5.3 million dollars from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund topay for the improvements.
The project will be done in partnership with the University of Florida and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The project will also develop an Apalachicola River Slough Restoration Plan to quantify the benefits of implementing large-scale slough restoration in the lower Apalachicola River system.
