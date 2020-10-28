FDOT Completes Six Operation STRIDE Projects in Four Counties

CHIPLEY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) this week completed a series of six Operation STRIDE (Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative using Dynamic Envelopes) projects in Gadsden, Gulf, Franklin and Liberty counties. The completion of these projects furthers FDOT’s rail safety efforts across Northwest Florida.
Through Operation STRIDE, FDOT is implementing engineering countermeasures, called Dynamic Envelopes, at rail crossings with the goal of preventing additional fatalities on or near rail crossings. A Dynamic Envelope is an area near railroad crossings designed to keep motorists out of the danger zone. White connecting X’s are used to visually highlight the zone at railroad crossings that drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians should not stop to increase safety for motorists.
The rail crossings where Operation STRIDE Dynamic Envelopes were installed are located at:
Gadsden County
- State Road (S.R.) 12 in Quincy
Franklin County
- S.R. 65 in the Apalachicola National Forrest
Liberty County
- S.R. 65 in Hosford
- S.R. 20 in Hosford
Gulf County
- S.R. 71 northeast of Avenue A in Port St. Joe
- S.R. 71 northeast of Library Drive in Port St. Joe
Operation STRIDE was established by FDOT in December 2019 and includes engineering countermeasures, education, and enforcement efforts to provide a comprehensive strategy to prevent fatalities.
More information about this statewide rail safety initiative can be found on the Operation STRIDE webpage, which also includes safety tips, videos, photos of completed Dynamic Envelopes, and social media posts.
