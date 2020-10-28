Birding Getaway, Lantern Fest and a Golf Tourney this month along the Forgotten Coast - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

TDC Launches Birder's Getaway Contest
Come hang out with the birds as part of a birding getaway sponsored by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Click here to enter to win a birding expedition trip, lodging, meals and lots of open space adventures.
Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Festival November 14
The historic Crooked River lighthouse, located just west of Carrabelle on Highway 98, will host the annual Lantern Fest on November 14, from 6-10 pm. This unique festival is best known for its twinkling display of colorful lanterns and luminaries strung throughout the park. Lantern Fest also features music, storytelling and food. A special format for this year’s Lantern Fest will be implemented for the safety of guests, staff and volunteers.
Birders Flock to the Coast This Month
During November, three of Franklin County's most popular migrating bird stopovers are located at two state parks and a federal wildlife preserve. And where the birds are, you're sure to find the birders too!
Bald Point State Park, located at the extreme eastern tip of Franklin County, is considered one of the best areas in the Southeast to view the annual bird and butterfly migrations. Some of the migrating bird species you might encounter on a quiet morning or late afternoon might include warblers, Peregrin Falcons, hawks and Bald Eagles. Common migrating species of butterflies include the Gulf Fritillary and Monarch.
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. There are more than 300 species listed on the St. George Island State Park birding list. During the fall several varieties of terns may be observed.
St. Vincent Island, a federally owned National Wildlife Refuge at the westernmost end of Franklin County, is also an important stop-off point in the Gulf of Mexico region for migratory birds, including the majestic Wood Stork.
Here are the top ten spots to enjoy birding in Franklin County.
Want to learn more? The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is a great resource. Learn more here.
Porch Fest Music Event November 7 to Benefit Franklin County Humane Society
Apalachicola will be the site of an inaugural grassroots community music festival on November 7 where front porches become stages, yards become venues, and generosity and good will rule the day. Porch Fest Apalach, a benefit for the Franklin County Humane Society, will feature nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods. The event begins at noon on the steps of Trinity Episcopal Church and ends with a wrap up party on the porch of the Historic Gibson Inn.
November Features Full Moon Lighthouse Climbs
Crooked River Lighthouse
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Monday, November 30, from 5-7pm in Carrabelle. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb. This Full Moon is known as the Beaver Moon.
Cape St. George Lighthouse
The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a virtual full moon climb on Sunday, November 29th from 5:15-5:45pm. Join us on Facebook live for a virtual full moon climb (weather permitting – if it’s not too cloudy or rainy). The sun will set at 5:40pm and the Beaver moon will rise at 5:22pm on November29th. The November full moon is called the Beaver moon because at this time of year beavers are preparing for winter, and it is the time to set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs before the swamps freeze over. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Riverkeeper Paddling Tour November 21
Tour the Prospect Bluff Historic Sites along the lower Apalachicola River with noted historian and author Dale Cox during this paddling tour sponsored by the Riverkeepers on Saturday, November 21. This location was the site of two forts and once boasted the largest free black colony in North America. Dale has recently authored a book about Prospect Bluff with all proceeds supporting research at the site. Details here.
Small Business Saturday November 28
All Franklin County communities will be official Neighborhood Champions for the Small Business Saturday campaign on Saturday, November 28. Small Business Saturday encourages people to patronize small businesses during the holiday season and throughout the year. Support for local businesses can make a huge difference. Customers can take advantage of sales and promotions this special day. Details here.
Charity Black Drum Tournament November 7
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host a Black Drum Fishing Tournament on Saturday, October 17. Registration for the one-day charity event can be made at the chamber office in Apalachicola or at Eastpoint’s Fisherman’s Choice. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastpoint Civic Association.
Florida Seafood Festival To Host Blessing of the Fleet November 6
The 2020 Florida Seafood Festival may be postponed for a year but the Festival board will host the popular Blessing of the Fleet on Friday, November 6 at 4 pm. This year's event will be held at Riverfront Park along the Apalachicola River and will include multi-denominational clergy and that beloved bagpiper to bless commercial and recreational boats they process along the historic waterfront.
Golf Tourney Planned on November 14
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and St. James Bay Golf Club are teaming up to host a benefit golf tournament November 14. The tournament, to be played at the St. James Bay Golf Resort, will be a 9AM shotgun start. 4 player select-a-shot Captain’s choice or Team Scramble format. All 18 holes will be played as par 3’s. Entry fee is $320 per team. Fee includes green fees, cart, and lunch afterwards. Details here.
HCA Hosts Sumi-e Art Exhibit in November
The Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art will feature a Sumi-e exhibit during November. "Portraits in Passing," a Sumi-e Exhibit by Ann Kozeliski will be featured November 3-30 at the HCA building in Apalachicola. Sumi-e, also called Chinese Bamboo Brush Painting, is more than 2000 years old. The "Portraits in Passing" exhibits are paintings of people Kozeliski sees in her daily travels.
Farmers, Artisans Markets Flourish in November
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its November events on Saturday November 14 and 28 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, November 7 and again on November 21 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its November outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The November market dates are November 7 and 21. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
