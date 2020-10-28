Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

👉 Miller Heating & Air Conditioning

This family owned and operated HVAC contractor is proud to provide reliable heating and air repairs for your home or office. Their skilled technicians will utilize their expertise and cutting-edge tools to inspect furnace and air conditioning units. Clients will benefit from their on-site repair services that include replacing broken parts and upgrading wiring.

They also offer services for those planning home remodeling and new construction projects, including free estimates. They take pride in the quality craftsmanship of their repairs and installations, and they provide a 1-year labor and parts warranty.

You and your family can also sign up for routine preventative maintenance to extend the lifespan of your new systems.
Visit them at 812 Hwy 22, in Wewahitchka, or online at https://millerac.net/, or contact them at (850) 639-3319.
👉 Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC

𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗟𝗟𝗖 offers outdoor supplies as wall as Firearms, Ammo, Feed, Seed, Fertilizer, Fishing Tackle, Camo clothing and much more.

Visit them at 1207 S Hwy 71, in Wewahitchka, online at http://www.theshootingstore.com, or contact them at (850) 639-3202.

👉 Port St Joe Saltair Farmers Market

The 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, located in Port St. Joe, Florida serves farmers and shoppers from Florida, South Georgia and Alabama. The market is open at the corner of US Highway 71 and Reid Avenue ( in a beautiful shady downtown park area between the hours of 9am and 1pm Eastern time on the first and third Saturdays of each month from February through the first Saturday in December.
Find seasonal locally grown fresh produce, a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, artwork, handmade craft items like jewelry, pottery, soap and perhaps a number of other real surprises!

They are dog friendly, so bring your pets and enjoy a perfect Saturday family experience.

Visit them on line at www.saltairmarket.com.





﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Download the Application Here
CONTACT YOUR STATE
AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Call: 1-866-630-7106
Tallahassee District Office: 850-599-9100

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Tallahassee District Office: 850-942-8415

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn
(Florida District 2)
Tallahassee District Office: 850-785-0812

State Sen. Bill Montford
(District 3)
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5003

State Rep. Jason Shoaf
(District 7)
District Office: 852-717-5007
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment