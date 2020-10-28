Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight

Port St Joe Saltair Farmers Market
The 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, located in Port St. Joe, Florida serves farmers and shoppers from Florida, South Georgia and Alabama. The market is open at the corner of US Highway 71 and Reid Avenue ( in a beautiful shady downtown park area between the hours of 9am and 1pm Eastern time on the first and third Saturdays of each month from February through the first Saturday in December.
Find seasonal locally grown fresh produce, a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, artwork, handmade craft items like jewelry, pottery, soap and perhaps a number of other real surprises!
They are dog friendly, so bring your pets and enjoy a perfect Saturday family experience.
