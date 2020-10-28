FWC Research Institute Bulletin: October Highlights

Virtual MarineQuest 2020: A Success!
Thank you to all who joined us for our virtual MarineQuest 2020 event!
On Thursday, October 15 we were live all day with over two dozen sessions featuring our scientists, sharing details about their research on fish, horseshoe crabs, manatees, turtles, and much more. If you missed a session, recordings are available on our website. Please note that some recordings are taking additional processing time and will be posted at a later date.
On Saturday, October 17, throughout the day we visited (virtually) with several of our research programs including right whales, sea turtles, corals, freshwater fish, panthers and more. Each group shared footage from the field and insight into their unique research projects on Florida's many ecosystems, fish and wildlife. All sessions are available on our website.
FWC’s Sawfish Research Program began in 2004. After 16 years of studying this species, researchers tagged the 591st and 592nd sawfish on October 16!
While this may seem like a lot of sawfish, they still very much need our help!
A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family. This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body. Photos by Jonathan Mays.
Teams from the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute successfully released two manatees on October 13 in Hobe Sound -- a mother/calf pair -- after being rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium for ten months. Activities conducted under USFWS permit MA770191.
What does it mean when FWC’s red tide status report says, “the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed at background concentrations”?
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
