Franklin County is moving forward with its plans to to beautify the entrance to St. George Island.
In February the County was awarded a nearly 100 thousand dollar grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that will allow them to improve and beautify the state-owned land between the St. George Island Bridge and lighthouse park.
The money will pay for whatever materials are needed for landscaping the state-owned land though it will fall to the county Parks and Recreation department to maintain the landscaping once its finished.
The plans call for a low maintenance landscape so it should not add a lot of work for county workers and the St. George Island Civic Club has said it will provide volunteers to help with the maintenance.
Last week the board agreed to go out for construction bids.
The bids will be opened at the November 17th County commission meeting
