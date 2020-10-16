Franklin County has now reported over 680 COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday there have been 687 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 39 years old.
Gulf County reported its 920th positive COVID case on Friday.
15 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 46 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,233rd case on Friday and Liberty County reported its 521st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment