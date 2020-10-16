Friday, October 16, 2020

Getting Out in Gulf County and Fresh Sushi

Friday, October 16, 2020 - 11:30 am ET
at Duren's Piggly Wiggly to celebrate the arrival of fresh sushi to the Joe
First United Methodist
Pumpkin Patch
1001 Constitution Drive
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
October 18-31
Saturday and Sunday 11-6
Monday - Friday
3-7
The money raised through this event will help pay for youth mission trips, camps, retreats and local events. If your business would like to purchase pumpkins, please contact the church office at 227-1724.

Saturday 9am - 1pm EDT
Find seasonal locally-grown fresh produce, a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, artwork, handmade craft items like jewelry, pottery, soap and perhaps a number of other real surprises!

We are dog friendly, so bring your pets and enjoy a perfect Saturday family experience.


The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons park.
Break out of the house, bring your mask and come out and enjoy the Art Exhibit "Covid: Lighten up".

Add some retail therapy at the gift shop too, lots of Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Hours 11-6 PM Thursday and Friday. Saturday 11-3PM Todays featured Artist Richard Trahan, Hedi Brueckman, Barbara Peters and Gretchen Mays.
Lighten Up! 


Getting Past the COVID Blues

OPEN NOW

October 2 to October 31, 2020
Display of artwork that focuses either on the impact of this pandemic or on the lighter and brighter things in life or other art that you deem uplifting, humorous or inspirational. 

Gallery Hours: 
Thursday and Friday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm (eastern)
Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm (eastern)

Closing Reception October 30th
from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
 November 20 - December 12

The second annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

 Registration until November 1st
sponsorship
display
silent auction
volunteer opportunities
Watercolor World with Linda Matela

Leaves, Flowers, and Birds

Every Tuesday from October 6 to October 20

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Fee: $135
(includes all supplies)
The Joe for the Arts
Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM ET
               
The four categories for our parade this year will be:
School and Non-profit
Family and Friends
Business
Faith Based
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET
Parade will start at 6:00 PM ET

Parade Entry Forms and posters are available at City Hall

Entry Forms must be returned no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2020, to participate in the parade.

If additional information is needed, please call City Hall at 229-8261.

Binding With Love Book Drive
September 10, 2020 - October 31, 2020

The Mexico Beach Community Development Council along with Mexico Beach local, Alexis Cooksey, have partnered together to give back to those in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The Binding With Love Book Drive will collect new or gently used books and then distribute them to the impacted areas, including Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes in Louisiana. Show your support today by donating to a great project that will impact so many lives.
All age ranges, subject and styles of books will be accepted. The book drive is now open and will run till the end of October.

Those who would like to donate to the Biding With Love Book Drive can either drop off or mail books to the Mexico Beach Welcome Center, located at 102 Canal Parkway, Mexico Beach, FL 32456.

Questions please call 850-648-8196
Mexico Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 6, 2020
﻿It’s Christmas time here at the beach! Our annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on Sunday, December 6th, starting at 6:00pm. This year’s event is tentatively taking place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn, however this could change so please check back. Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, golf cart parade, lighting of the Christmas tree and a special visit from Santa himself.




