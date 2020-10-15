Franklin County has been awarded a 1 million dollar grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install a new fuel farm at the Apalachicola airport.
The County has been seeking the money since Hurricane Michael hit the area in October, 2018.
The TRIUMPH Board sees the project as a benefit to the entire region because of the critical role the Apalachicola airport played after Hurricane Michael
It was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.
The Triumph funding will allow the county to replace the aging fuel farm as well as install a back-up generator.
The total project cost is estimated at nearly 2.3 million dollars.
The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county will have to provide about $25,000
The next step in the process will be for the county to complete the design of the fuel farm improvements.
