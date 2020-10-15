If you have kids in the family who are talented artists, you might want to get them involved in the Florida State-Fish Art Contest.
The contest is being done through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever.
Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes.
The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021.
Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade.
State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as the Best of Show.
For contest information, entry forms and the Fish On! Lesson Plan, visit www.StateFishArt.org.
