Early voting begins next Monday for the November 3rd general election.
Early voting begins on October the 19th and will end on October the 31st.
Early voting will be from 8:30 - 5:30 daily and that includes weekends.
You will be able to early vote at 2
locations - The Franklin County Supervisor of
Elections Office
at 47 Ave F in Apalachicola and the Franklin County Courthouse Annex at 912 NW Ave A in Carrabelle.
And do make sure to vote as the general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent,.
There are also races for county commission for district 3 and district 5.
