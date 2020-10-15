Thursday, October 15, 2020

Early voting begins next Monday for the November 3rd general election.

Early voting begins on October the 19th and will end on October the 31st.

Early voting will be from 8:30 - 5:30 daily and that includes weekends.

You will be able to early vote at 2 locations - The Franklin County Supervisor of Elections Office
at 47 Ave F in Apalachicola and the Franklin County Courthouse Annex at 912 NW Ave A in Carrabelle.

And do make sure to vote as the general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent,.

There are also races for county commission for district 3 and district 5.



