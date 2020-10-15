The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and The Nature Conservancy closed on a historic 17 thousand acre land acquisition last week.
The state purchased the Dickerson Bay property, also known as the Bluffs of St. Teresa, on the Eastern end of Franklin County.
This acquisition closes the gap between Bald Point State Park and Tate’s Hell State Forest, creating a contiguous protected landscape that includes the Apalachicola National Forest, St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge and the Ochlockonee River State Park.
The property has been sought by the state of Florida for 24 years.
The Bluffs of St. Teresa includes lakes, wetlands, floodplain swamp, salt marshes and tidal creeks along uplands with pine forest, shrub and bog.
It is home to rare plants and endangered animals and includes water frontage along the Gulf of Mexico, Ochlockonee Bay and Ochlockonee River.
The property was purchased by the state from Ochlockonee Timberlands, LLC.
