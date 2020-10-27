Franklin County is still taking applications from local businesses who need help because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Franklin County has received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which are designated to local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.
The county has created the Franklin CARES Small Business Grant which can provide up to 10 thousand dollars in emergency relief to locally owned small businesses facing serious financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to qualify for this grant, businesses MUST have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and be able to provide backup documentation showing the loss.
You can see program eligibility and download the application from franklincountyflorida.com under the resources tab.
The deadline to apply is November 15th,
