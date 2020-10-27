Franklin County saw a big jump is tourist tax collections in July.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon said collections in July was over 253 thousand dollars, a 21 percent increase over July, 2019.
July is typically the 2nd highest month for tourist tax collections.
And the numbers should continue to look good over the next few months.
Solomon said occupancy rates were17.6% Higher than 2019 in August and 23.5% higher than 2019 in September.
October occupancy rates are predicting a 19.1% increase over last year's numbers.
Solomon attributes the positive trend to the area’s rural characteristics and targeted messaging that we are a nature-based tourism destination conducive to social distancing.
District 1 Commissioner Ricky Jones said even with the COVID shut down this year, Franklin County tourist tax collections are only 5 percent below last year – he said it is possible we could even see an increase in collections by the time the full year's collections are calculated.
