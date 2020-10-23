Franklin County saw two spikes in new COVID cases this week.
The Health Department reported 19 new cases on October the 18th, that's the highest one day total we have seen since at least September the 20th.
There were 15 new cases reported on October 21st, well above the daily average for Franklin County.
As of Friday there have been 742 total COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 39 years old.
Gulf County reported its 933rd positive COVID case on Friday.
15 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 46 years old.
Wakulla County has seen 1289th cases and 11 deaths with an average age of 40 and Liberty County reported its 532 cases with 10 deaths and an average age of 39.
