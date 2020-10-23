Deer hunting season begins in just a few weeks so Franklin county will place containers around the county where deer hunters can dispose of deer carcasses.
The containers may not be in place on the first day of the season because the county is having new ones built to replace the old ones that are falling apart.
In the past the landfill has set up three containers strategically located near popular hunting areas.
The containers are at the Parking lot of the DW Wilson BallField on Pal Rivers Road in Apalachicola, at bear Creek Road on Highway 65 in Eastpoint and at Cypress Slough, just north of the State Prison, on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
The county began providing the containers about 10 years ago so hunters would have a legal way to dispose of deer carcasses.
Before the containers were provided some hunters dumped their deer carcasses along roadsides and in waterways.
There were also problems caused by carcasses dumped near the airport which attracted birds and posed a danger to airplanes.
The deer carcasses the county collects are either incinerated or used in the county’s composting project.
No comments:
Post a Comment