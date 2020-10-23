Friends of the Wakulla Library October Update

Dear Friends of the Library:
Welcome FALL!!!!
How wonderful to open your doors and windows to the delightful smells and sounds of fall! I hope you all are enjoying this time of the year, which is the perfect lead-in for our next drawing at the library! Thanksgiving dinner is on the FRIENDS this year with a $50 gift certificate from Winn Dixie. The drawing will take place November 20, 2020. Tickets will be available at the library, 6 for $5.00 or $1.00 each. Our winner for the El Jalisco and WalMart gift card pack was Terry Price. Congratulations!
Our library is back to its normal operational hours. See you there!!! Our Book Sale Room is open also, come check us out. (No pun intended.)
All donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you for those who have already contributed.
Would you like to donate a few hours and help the Friends sew a Christmas project? If so, please call the library and leave a message for Kay. We will be sewing this very simple project with a serger so if you could volunteer some time and your machine we would appreciate your help. Also needed are pieces of children’s fabric, probably no more than 1/3rd of a yard in varying themes…Frozen, Spiderman, etc.
If you would like to join the Friends, applications are available at the desk in the library or online at http://wcpl.wildernesscoast.org/friends-of-the-wakulla-county-public-library/ . Dues are $15.00 per year. The Friends are always looking for ways to fund the necessary children’s projects and programs that are held by the Wakulla County Public Library. There is never a fee for a child to participate because we fund those projects/programs. Our Annual General Meeting was the 4th Thursday of this month, 10/22/20, at 6:30 pm. We also had the meeting set up on Zoom. If you don’t already receive an email regarding our meetings and would like to attend, just email the Friends – friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com – for the link.
Take care and enjoy the FALL!!!
Kay
