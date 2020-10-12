Franklin County will hold a number of ZOOM meetings this week to hear from local business owners on the need for recent CARES Act funding.
Franklin County has received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which are designated to local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.
The plan is to create the Franklin CARES Small Business Grant which will offer 10 thousand dollars in emergency relief to locally owned small businesses facing serious financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to qualify for this grant, businesses MUST have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and be able to provide backup documentation showing the loss.
You can see program eligibility and download the application from franklincountyflorida.com under the resources tab.
The County will hold meetings for businesses to ask questions about the proposed CARES act grant program beginning today.
The first meeting will be held this afternoon at 2 and it will focus on businesses in Eastpoint and the central area of County
That will be followed by a meeting on Tuesday morning at 10am for Apalachicola and western end of the County and another in the afternoon at 2 for St. George Island.
A final meeting will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM for Carrabelle and the eastern end of County
The meetings are being held via Zoom and all attendees are muted by default.
To join via computer or other smart device, use the link on the meeting date and time: https://zoom.us/j/92968829241
