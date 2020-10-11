National Forests in Florida offices will be closed on Columbus Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., October 7, 2020 -- All National Forests in Florida offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, October 12. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, October 13.
Despite the office closure, fire personnel, law enforcement officers, and recreation staff will be on-duty on the holiday for the safety of visitors.
Know Before You Go. Check the weather for the specific part of the forest you will be visiting at https://www.weather.gov/. Remember to practice good campfire safety and respect your public lands by packing out your trash.
For information on the National Forests in Florida, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/florida or join the conversation on Facebook at or follow us on Twitter @NFinFlorida.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment