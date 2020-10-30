FWC's Fishing in the Know - November

Christine Wilson caught this juvenile black drum.
2020 Lionfish Challenge
Last day to enter is Nov. 1
Information: The 2020 Lionfish Challenge ends Nov. 1. Turn in your lionfish catch to earn prizes. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2020 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Learn more at FWCReefRangers.com.
Commission meeting – October
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Oct. 7-8 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Atlantic reef fish hook requirements: The Commission adopted new hook requirements, effective Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlantic state waters that includes requiring anglers to use non-stainless-steel, non-offset circle hooks north of 28 degrees north latitude (near Melbourne) and non-stainless-steel hooks south of 28 degrees north latitude (see map below) when using natural baits on hook and line to target reef fish like snapper or grouper from a vessel in Atlantic state waters. These changes are consistent with requirements in Atlantic federal waters that recently took effect and are aligned with best fishing practices that help fish survive when caught and released.
- Blueline tilefish: The Commission approved new regulations for the recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters including establishing a three blueline tilefish recreational bag limit within the three-fish aggregate for grouper and tilefish and setting a May 1 through Aug. 31 recreational harvest season. These regulations are effective Jan. 1, 2021. These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing.
Draft proposal (this item will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Flounder: The Commission approved a draft proposal to make several changes to the flounder fishery. A stock status update completed by FWC suggests that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend. Over the past few years, staff has also heard a variety of concerns and requests for management changes in the flounder fishery. This draft proposal includes possible changes to the size limit, recreational bag limit, establishing commercial trip and vessel limits, establishing a recreational closed season, and extending all proposed and existing flounder regulations into federal waters.
These proposed changes will be brought back before the Commission in December for a final public hearing.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and Keys update: Staff reviewed ongoing fisheries issues relevant to the Florida Keys region including the status of issues raised in FWC comments on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint, Western Dry Rocks, permit, mutton snapper, and casitas. For each topic, staff provided a brief overview and timelines for next steps.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico federal fishery management councils.
Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day
Participate Nov. 28
Information: Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 28.
All other regulations apply such as bag limits, seasons, size restrictions and gear requirements.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased through the Fish | Hunt FL mobile app, at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
Gulf red snapper
Fall season dates
Information: The 2020 fall red snapper season days for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico will be open Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations may fish for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
Planning to participate in the fall season? Don’t forget to sign up for the State Reef Fish Survey. All anglers over 16 years of age fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
Hogfish – Keys/East Florida
Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: Hogfish recreational harvest closes in state and federal waters in the Keys/East Florida region Nov. 1 (see map below). This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf coast of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. Both state and federal waters in this area reopen to harvest May 1, 2021.
Amberjack – Gulf
Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters closes Nov. 1. The season will remain closed through April 30, 2021, and is scheduled to reopen to harvest May 1-31.
King mackerel – Atlantic
Increased bag limit
Information: The recreational bag limit for king mackerel has been increased to four fish per person per day through March 16, 2021, in all Atlantic state and federal waters from Miami-Dade through Nassau counties. This change is consistent with recent changes in Atlantic federal waters.
Spotted seatrout – Central East zone
Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: Spotted seatrout will be closed to recreational harvest Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 in the Central East seatrout management zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties (see map of zones below).
Spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, also remain catch-and-release only through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
Bluefish
New Atlantic bag limit
Information: The recreational daily bag limit for bluefish recently changed to three fish per person along the Atlantic coast from Miami-Dade through Nassau counties. FWC regulations for bluefish do not extend into federal waters of the Atlantic.
Florida Coral Crew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, spot, croaker, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water.
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
