Stories from the Seaside - an E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

In 2010, after our book, “Shrimp the Endless Quest for Pink Gold” was published, Robins McIntosh invited Anne and myself to visit Thailand on an all expense trip paid by CP Foods to get a first-hand look at their shrimp farming operations. We learned much: the good, the bad and the ugly. Shrimp boats kill thousands of tons of fish as part of their bycatch. With shrimp farming there is no bycatch, but millions of pounds of fish, mostly anchovies, die to make fish meal, a critical part of shrimp and chicken feed. Which has the greater impact? Which tastes better, wild caught or farmed shrimp? I have my opinion, but decide for yourself. Eric Thompson and all the local fish houses in Panacea, Carrabelle and surrounding areas have wonderful wild caught white, pink and brown shrimp. Publix, Winn Dixie and Walmart all carry good quality frozen Pacific white-leg farmed shrimp. Fry up or broil both, use seasons or sauces and see if you can taste the difference. - Jack Rudloe
