National Forests in Florida opening Public Comment Period on Environmental Cleanup at Florida State University Radiation Waste Disposal Site

Bristol, Florida, October 30, 2020– For Immediate Release – The USDA Forest Service is proposing an environmental cleanup of the Florida State University Radiation Waste Disposal Site. A draft Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis (EE/CA) has been prepared to identify and evaluate removal action alternatives to reduce the potential threat to human health and the environment from past storage activities, and the Forest Service invites public review and comment. This action is in accordance with the United States Environmental Protection Agency guidance under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980.
If you are interested in providing input and comments, the administrative record is available for review on-line at www.fs.usda.gov/florida. The administrative record includes documents that form the basis for the selection of the removal action at this site. Documents in the record include, but are not limited to, a Fact Sheet, Preliminary Assessment report (PA), Expanded Site Inspection reports (ESIs), Community Involvement Plan (CIP), and draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EE/CA). The EE/CA evaluates alternatives for removal actions at the Florida State University Low-Level Radiation Waste Disposal Site and is now available for public review and comment. The PA, ESIs, CIP, and EE/CA have been prepared in accordance with the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Guidance on Conducting Non-Critical Removal Actions Under CERCLA.
A 30-day public comment period will begin on November 2, 2020. Written comments will be accepted until close of business on December 1, 2020.
Birk Roseman, District Ranger
11152 NW SR 20
Bristol, FL 32321
