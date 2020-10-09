Getting Out in Gulf County - an E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

JOIN US FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9TH AT 6PM
AT FRANK PATE PARK
PORT ST JOE
FRIDAY FAMILY FESTIVITIES AND FUN RUN
Free Snow-Cones and Popcorn
Kid Zone Spirit Signs • Chalk Contest • Tie Dye
Live music
Fun Run
Food Vendors Dagwoods • Uptown Raw Bar • Peters Pizzeria • Shoobies
Bring your own chairs and blankets!
ALL RACES CAN BE RUN VIRTUALLY
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2020 AT 9 AM CDT
SONGWRITERS SUNDAY
First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe
Join us for a Sunday filled with SONG! We are excited to welcome John Sutton, and Jerry Salley to lead us in morning worship, followed by a songwriter's set after church from 11 to 12, joined by Bo and Lauren Spring!
Please enjoy coffee, pastries, SONG, and fellowship! We are blessed to enjoy the talents of this area, and are thankful to worship with YOU! Be Blessed.
Herbal Tea and Local Honey Tasting at The Joe - PSJ
Tuesday, October 13th @ 6pm
Learn the benefits of herbal teas and flavored honey.
Get a chance to pair your favorite tea with the perfect flavoring.
Seating is limited!
SAVE YOUR SEAT -
Call Today! 850-229-8065
THURSDAY
OCTOBER 15, 2020
8 AM CDT – 10 AM CDT
Visitors will meet at the Buffer Preserve Center at 9 a.m. EST for a little history, a little learning, and the importance of the Buffer Preserve to St. Joseph Bay! Bring binoculars, cameras, hats, water bottles, and anything else to make the ride more comfortable.
Be sure to include how many individuals are attending.
Lighten Up!
Getting Past the COVID Blues
October 2 to October 31, 2020
Display of artwork that focuses either on the impact of this pandemic or on the lighter and brighter things in life or other art that you deem uplifting, humorous or inspirational.
Gallery Hours:
Thursday and Friday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm (eastern)
Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm (eastern)
Closing Reception October 30th
from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Leaves, Flowers, and Birds
Every Tuesday from October 6 to October 20
1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Fee: $135
(includes all supplies)
For more information and registration forms contact:
Pat Hardman
850.229.7799 or 850.527.2347
Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM ET
The four categories for our parade this year will be:
School and Non-profit
Family and Friends
Business
Faith Based
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.
Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET
Parade will start at 6:00 PM ET
Parade Entry Forms and posters are available at City Hall
Entry Forms must be returned no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2020, to participate in the parade.
If additional information is needed, please call City Hall at 229-8261.
Binding With Love Book Drive
September 10, 2020 - October 31, 2020
The Mexico Beach Community Development Council along with Mexico Beach local, Alexis Cooksey, have partnered together to give back to those in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The Binding With Love Book Drive will collect new or gently used books and then distribute them to the impacted areas, including Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes in Louisiana. Show your support today by donating to a great project that will impact so many lives.
All age ranges, subject and styles of books will be accepted. The book drive is now open and will run till the end of October.
Questions please call 850-648-8196
Mexico Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 6, 2020
It’s Christmas time here at the beach! Our annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on Sunday, December 6th, starting at 6:00pm. This year’s event is tentatively taking place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn, however this could change so please check back. Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, golf cart parade, lighting of the Christmas tree and a special visit from Santa himself.
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
DO YOU HAVE UNMET NEEDS?
Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team
Our Recovery Team wants to help if you have unmet needs. We work with case managers who are trained to work in disaster recovery and work with individual victims to assess and prioritize remaining disaster-related needs and connect them with proper resources. Our first objective is to serve the most vulnerable in our community to ensure they have a safe and healthy place to live.
