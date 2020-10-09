The Wright Lake Campground in Northern Franklin County will reopen to the public this Sunday.
The campground has been closed since Hurricane Michael hit the area in October, 2018.
The Campground was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael - The entire water system at the campground was damaged and assessments and repairs have been ongoing.
As of now, a new pumping system has been installed and all of the tables and grills have been replaced.
The area will be open to the public beginning this Sunday, October the 11th.
Wright Lake Is a scenic lakefront recreation area that offers a wide host of amenities and activities for campers and day-use.
There are 18 campsites that are available through www.Recreation.gov and all day-use activities are free.
There are also walk-up/reservable sites for camping through the on-site campground host.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment