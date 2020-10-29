Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Have a Halloween Full of Treats with Homestead T-shirts
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
from the Homestead
2020 has been scary enough.
We have asked our resident ghost to keep his mischief to a minimum.
Let's have lots more treats than tricks this Halloween.
$10 off per screen set up Oct 29th - Nov 6th !!
Copyright © 2020 Homestead Imprinted Sportswear, All rights reserved.
We like to stay in contact with our customers.
Our mailing address is:
Homestead Imprinted Sportswear
273 Darsey Road
Cairo, GA 39828
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
1:11 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment