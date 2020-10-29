NOAA Fisheries FishNews – October 29, 2020

NOAA scientists searching for new fish feed ingredients made a promising discovery earlier this year: sablefish raised on mealworms grow as large as those fed fishmeal, which is made with certain wild-caught fish. This is one of the latest studies in a collaborative effort to develop a balanced diet for farmed fish that uses no fish products.
Alaska
In 2019 masses of large Alaska snow crab appeared in the northern Bering Sea, where they had not been observed during past surveys. At the same time, the number of small snow crab plummeted. Across all sizes, snow crab range shrank.
New research confirms movement of adult and young pollock between Russian and U.S. waters. Scientists from the NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Research's Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, and the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography Pacific branch cite warmer Arctic temperatures, changing wind patterns, and shifting currents as contributors to stock shifts in the eastern and western Bering Sea.
West Coast
Strategic habitat restoration projects across the Klamath River watershed are laying the groundwork for future dam removals. Once underway, the anticipated removal of four dams along the Klamath River would result in the largest such dam removal effort ever undertaken. But when reopening rivers for migratory fish, removing barriers like dams and culverts is just the beginning.
The critically endangered vaquita has survived in low numbers in its native Gulf of California for hundreds of thousands of years, a new genetic analysis has found. The study found little sign of inbreeding or other risks often associated with small populations.
Southeast
NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation involving the deaths of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish in Everglades City, Florida. An employee with Everglades National Park reported the dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks to NOAA.
Researchers at NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center and Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory are teaming up to understand how changing ocean conditions might be influencing commercially important fish stocks. The project will identify key physical processes that affect the biology and chemistry of waters used by coastal migratory species.
NOAA and partners have released a new comprehensive guide that outlines best practices for monitoring coral restoration efforts and measuring progress toward meeting restoration goals. Practitioners, managers, and scientists worldwide can use this guide to evaluate the success of coral restoration efforts.
Greater Atlantic
One of the longest running biological monitoring surveys in the Northwest Atlantic will resume plankton sampling this winter. The survey was originally conducted across the Gulf of Maine from 1961 to 2017.
Oil spill settlement–funded projects opened up a river and streams, and restored wetland habitat in two northeast states. Fish haven't been able to access some of these areas for hundreds of years.
Scientists gave black sea bass a hearing test. It was a first step in understanding how ocean noise pollution might affect this fish’s natural behavior.
