NOAA Fisheries FishNews – October 29, 2020

OCTOBER 29, 2020

The Future of Fish Feed May Lie in Insects, Mold, and Algae

NOAA scientists searching for new fish feed ingredients made a promising discovery earlier this year: sablefish raised on mealworms grow as large as those fed fishmeal, which is made with certain wild-caught fish. This is one of the latest studies in a collaborative effort to develop a balanced diet for farmed fish that uses no fish products.   

Know Your Seafood: NOAA Seafood Inspection Program

The United States is the largest importer and fifth largest exporter of seafood. It’s essential to ensure the quality of seafood products that are brought in and shipped out of the country. Watch this video to learn how the NOAA Fisheries Seafood Inspection Program makes sure that consumers and the industry have confidence in the seafood market.

Seafood Lovers Showed Us Their Seafood

Seafood lovers took to social media this Seafood Month to share their favorite dishes using #ShowUsYourSeafood. Posts came from across the country and featured both farmed and wild-caught fish and shellfish. But don’t just take our word for it—check out these highlights.

Alaska

Snow Crab in Warming Waters

snowcrab

In 2019 masses of large Alaska snow crab appeared in the northern Bering Sea, where they had not been observed during past surveys. At the same time, the number of small snow crab plummeted. Across all sizes, snow crab range shrank.

Study Shows Pollock Stocks are Mixing More Due to Changing Ocean Conditions and Weather Patterns

bering sea

New research confirms movement of adult and young pollock between Russian and U.S. waters. Scientists from the NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Research's Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, and the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography Pacific branch cite warmer Arctic temperatures, changing wind patterns, and shifting currents as contributors to stock shifts in the eastern and western Bering Sea.

West Coast

Building a Network of Restored Habitat in the Klamath River Watershed

watershed

Strategic habitat restoration projects across the Klamath River watershed are laying the groundwork for future dam removals. Once underway, the anticipated removal of four dams along the Klamath River would result in the largest such dam removal effort ever undertaken. But when reopening rivers for migratory fish, removing barriers like dams and culverts is just the beginning.

Endangered Vaquita Remain Genetically Healthy Even in Low Numbers, New Analysis Shows

Vaquita

The critically endangered vaquita has survived in low numbers in its native Gulf of California for hundreds of thousands of years, a new genetic analysis has found. The study found little sign of inbreeding or other risks often associated with small populations.

Southeast

Seven Critically Endangered Sawfish Found Dead on the Side of the Road in Florida Everglades

everglades

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation involving the deaths of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish in Everglades City, Florida. An employee with Everglades National Park reported the dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks to NOAA.

Understanding the Impacts of Climate Change on Economically Important Fish Species

fish and climate change

Researchers at NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center and Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory are teaming up to understand how changing ocean conditions might be influencing commercially important fish stocks. The project will identify key physical processes that affect the biology and chemistry of waters used by coastal migratory species.

New Coral Reef Monitoring Guide Will Help Measure Restoration Progress

coral reef monitoring

NOAA and partners have released a new comprehensive guide that outlines best practices for monitoring coral restoration efforts and measuring progress toward meeting restoration goals. Practitioners, managers, and scientists worldwide can use this guide to evaluate the success of coral restoration efforts.

Greater Atlantic

Long-Running Plankton Survey to Resume in the Gulf of Maine

plankton

One of the longest running biological monitoring surveys in the Northwest Atlantic will resume plankton sampling this winter. The survey was originally conducted across the Gulf of Maine from 1961 to 2017.

Removing Dams and Replacing Culverts: Opening Up Miles of Habitat for Fish Migration

dam removal

Oil spill settlement–funded projects opened up a river and streams, and restored wetland habitat in two northeast states. Fish haven't been able to access some of these areas for hundreds of years.

Black Sea Bass Sensitive to Ocean Noise in Wind Energy Development Areas

black sea bass

Scientists gave black sea bass a hearing test. It was a first step in understanding how ocean noise pollution might affect this fish’s natural behavior.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 25 Survey: West Coast and Alaska commercial harvesters - tell us how you have been impacted by COVID-19. Conducted by Ocean Strategies

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

