If you live in Franklin County and have not yet filled out your census forms, remember, October the 5th is the last day to get it done.
Franklin County is still lagging behind most of the rest of Florida in filling out the census.
As of Wednesday, only a third of households in Franklin County had completed their census form.
In Gulf County the response rate is about 37 percent and in Liberty County it's 32 percent.
Wakulla County has a 64 percent response rate.
Not filling out the census will have a big impact on how much federal funding our area gets over the next 10 years.
Each completed census is worth about 14,500 dollars a year for schools, fire departments, medicare reimbursements, early childhood and special education and other needed services.
This is money that we pay in taxes that will only be returned to us if the government knows how many people actually live here.
You can fill out your census now at http://www.census2020.gov.
