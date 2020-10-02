Red Snapper fishermen will get 6 more days of fishing this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days.
The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open on the Saturdays and Sundays: October 17th and 18th, October 24th and 25th and October 31st and November 1st.
Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters.
However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment