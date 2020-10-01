The Apalachicola Oyster Company in Apalachicola is offering a 10 thousand dollar reward for information on who has been stealing their oysters and oyster seed.
The Apalachicola Oyster Company opened 2 years ago and provides seed oysters to farmers and restoration projects.
The company says the thefts have occurred over several days this month and include ready-to-eat oysters in the Bay and oyster seed.
The thieves have taken thousands of dollars of product, maybe tens of thousands of dollars.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating the thefts along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but say at this time they have no suspects.
They hope the public can help.
The information could be worth 10 thousand dollars if it leads to an arrest.
If you have information on the thefts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 670-8500.
