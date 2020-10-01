FEMA has approved an additional $4,187,647 to reimburse Franklin County for repair of Alligator Drive which was severely damaged after Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The funds will reimburse the Florida Department of Transportation for replacing 1,160 feet of asphalt on the two-lane road and rebuilding the shoulder, both of which were damaged by a nine-foot storm surge during the storm.
The road also was damaged by Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
FEMA previously approved nearly $2.5 million for Franklin County’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses, bringing the total to $6.6 million.
The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
