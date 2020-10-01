The Florida Department of Management Services is providing $860,000 in grants to 7 counties including Franklin and Gulf Counties through the E911 State Grant Program.
Grants awarded to Florida counties support the installation and maintenance of enhanced 911 systems.
Franklin County will receive nearly $189,000 for Geographic Information System data support, Gulf County will receive nearly $40,000.
DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter said the grants are a critical resource for rural counties in disaster-impacted areas to build effective and reliable public safety communication systems for their communities.
