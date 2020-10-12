The Apalachicola Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public workshop this afternoon at 5PM to present the City’s recently completed resiliency project called “Applying Mitigation Measures to Apalachicola’s Vulnerable Historic and Economically Significant Resources.”
Over the past three years, the City of Apalachicola has been strategically planning to protect and conserve the community in the face of rising seas
Monday's presentation will be an overview of the project funded in 2019 by NOAA to allow the City to assess 10 public and privately-owned historic properties for risks related to sea-level rise and associated flood hazards.
The purpose of this project was to enable Apalachicola to become more resilient to future sea level rise, seasonal flooding and to reduce flood insurance rates on historic buildings in the flood zone.
The project was awarded the Gulf of Mexico Climate and Resilience Community of Practice Community Award for its efforts in climate communication and mitigation.
Apalachicola’s project findings will be presented at the workshop and will be followed with a Q&A session.
The project findings are also available to review online at cityofapalachicola.com
http://www.cityofapalachicola.com/Resiliency-Resources.cfm.
No comments:
Post a Comment