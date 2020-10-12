The Carrabelle City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss options for filling an upcoming Commission vacancy.
On October 1st Carrabelle City Commissioner Keith Walden resigned from his current City Commission seat to be effective on November 1st.
Commissioner Walden currently is an uncontested candidate in the upcoming November 3rd election for a 4-year term as City Commissioner.
Carrabelle’s City Charter provides procedures for filling a “vacancy in office” whether the vacancy is caused by death, resignation, or even removal from office.
The Commission will meet tomorrow morning at 10 to discuss their options, which include nominations or a special election.
The commissioners will meet in person in Carrabelle City Hall
The public is invited to attend and the city plans to broadcast the meeting via Facebook live.
No comments:
Post a Comment